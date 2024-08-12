Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam, Known For Coke Studio Hits, Dies

Popular Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam, known for her Coke Studio hits Laili Jaan, Bibi Sanam, Paimona, and Chup, has died, her cousin and musical collaborator Zeb Bangash confirmed on social media. Bangash paid tribute to Haniya by sharing pictures of her late cousin on Instagram. Shecaptioned the post, Hanini, confirming Aslam's death on Sunday.

Local media reports said Aslam died of cardiac arrest and was in her late 30s.

Fans and well wishers mourned the singer's death on social media.

One user commented, "What!? This is a shock.", another said, "I am so so sorry to hear this!", "Stunned and saddened beyond belief".

Indian musical artist Anirudh Varma wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear about this. May her soul rest in peace. Her music will be celebrated forever." Indo-Pakistani duo comprised of Rup Magon and Qurram Hussain, known by their band "JoSH the Band" shared a story with the Aslam's picture captioning it, "Today, our music fraternity lost an incredible artist and soul. You will never be forgotten Haniya. R.I.P." Pakistani cricketer Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi wrote, "Aas wohi dil mai leye, iss aarzoo mai hum jiyen, tera haath thaam k, lo ham bhi chal diye... Rest in peace." Lyricist-singer Swanand Kirkire wrote on X, "My dear friend Haniya Aslam ( from Zeb and Haniya ) has left us. She had a cardiac arrest. Rest in peace dear Haniya." Aslam, who was one of the popular singers in the Pakistani music industry over the years, began her career in 2007 after forming a band "Zeb-Haniya" alongside Bangash. They worked together on several hits before she moved away to Canada in 2014 to study further.

Aslam and Bangash have worked on several compositions for Coke Studio Pakistan a Some of her other songs include Tann Dolay, Dosti, Dil Pagla, Ahaan and Seh Na Sakay to name a few.

