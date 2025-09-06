Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch Attacked By Brown Bear While Asleep, Her Team Says "She's Out Of Danger"

Pakistani singer-songwriter Quratulain Balouch recently survived an attack by a brown bear in Skardu's Deosai National Park. While earlier reports suggested she was on a camping trip near Bara Pani, Quratulain's team has now issued an official statement clarifying that she was there assisting flood victims in some of Baltistan's remote villages.

What's Happening

Quratulain Balouch, known for Woh Humsafar Tha, recently suffered a rare bear attack in Skardu. The incident has prompted the Gilgit-Baltistan government to ban camping in Deosai National Park.

Hospital staff confirmed she sustained wounds to both arms but is now in stable condition.

Quratulain Balouch's team released a statement detailing her activities in Skardu and her recovery.

The official Instagram note read, "Truly grateful to everyone pouring love and prayers for Quratulain."

It continued, "Quratulain was in Skardu these past few days, taking part in flood relief activities in remote villages in Baltistan, which were deeply affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS)."

Regarding the attack, the post stated, "On the night of 4th September 2025, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully, there were no fractures, and she is recovering from her wounds. She needs rest and privacy at this time. All public engagements have been postponed until she recovers. We request prayers from everyone. Team QB."

Gilgit-Baltistan spokesperson Faizullah Faraq has stated that no tourist or traveller will be allowed to camp outdoors in Deosai for safety reasons.

About Quratulain Balouch

Quratulain, popularly known as QB, gained immense fame with her rendition of Woh Humsafar Tha, the title track of the hit drama Humsafar.

The Pakistani singer-songwriter further established her reputation with several Coke Studio favourites and playback songs in Bollywood films, such as Kaari Kaari in Pink.

In A Nutshell

Quratulain Balouch's team issued a statement regarding her recent brown bear attack in Skardu's Deosai National Park. The statement revealed what she was doing there and confirmed that she is now out of danger but requires rest and privacy.