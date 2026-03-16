Apoorva Lakhia Breaks Silence On Salman Khan's <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Renamed <i>Maatrubhumi</i>: "Never An Overnight Decision"

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, has undergone a title change. The film, earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, is now titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Director Apoorva Lakhia has revealed that it was not an "overnight decision."

What's Happening

In a conversation with HT City, the director said, "Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles-Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight."

He added, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story-preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There's also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."

Battle Of Galwan Is Now Maatrubhumi

The new title was officially revealed by Salman Khan on Monday, along with a fresh poster. The announcement also carried a message associated with the film's theme: "May War Rest in Peace."

The poster shows Salman Khan peering from behind a blood-stained wooden log wrapped in a spiked chain.

Film Faced Backlash In China

Even before its release, the project has drawn criticism from some quarters in China.

After the teaser circulated online, several users on Chinese social media platform Weibo accused the movie of misrepresenting the events surrounding the Galwan Valley clash.

Some posts claimed the teaser contradicted their version of the battlefield events and asserted that the region belongs to China.

Chinese state media outlets also criticised the film, suggesting it promotes Indian nationalism and distorts facts about the 2020 conflict.

Government sources have dismissed the criticism.

MEA Distances Itself From Salman Khan's Film

The Ministry of External Affairs in January said that issues regarding film-making in India are looked after by "relevant authorities", and the MEA has "no role" in this or such ventures.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to comment on some reports claiming that the MEA had raised objections to the film depicting the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley six years ago.

"We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures," he said.

A Clash That Reshaped India-China Relations

The Galwan Valley clash of 2020 significantly affected relations between India and China.

In the aftermath of the incident, India introduced several economic measures, including banning more than 200 Chinese mobile applications, among them popular platforms such as TikTok.

The government also imposed stricter scrutiny on investments from Chinese companies.

Public calls for boycotts of Chinese products gained traction during that period.

About Battle Of Galwan, Now Renamed Maatrubhumi

The story is inspired by the events in the Galwan Valley. The film's release date has also been postponed-it was earlier scheduled for April 17 and will now arrive in August.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws from the real-life confrontation that took place on June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The incident, which involved hand-to-hand combat, resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and marked one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in decades.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. Actors Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia will also appear in key roles.

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