'Not True': Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Dismisses Reports On His Arrest In Dubai

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismissed the reports of his arrest. (FILE)

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan today dismissed reports that he was arrested in Dubai. "Not true," said Mr Khan in a video posted on X.

"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I came here (to Dubai) to record songs... Everything is fine. I request you not to pay any attention to disgusting rumours. These reports are not true," he said.

"News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK," read the caption of the video posted by his team.

— Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) July 22, 2024

Several reports claimed that the popular singer was arrested over a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed. The reports claimed that Mr Khan had dismissed Mr Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute.

"You are my power. My audience and fans are my power. After god, my fans are my power," the 49-year-old said in the video message.

The singer hit headlines earlier this year when a video of him hitting a man with shoes surfaced online. In the clip, Mr Khan asked for a bottle from the man, who said that he didn't know about it. The singer replied, "Main tujhe marunga (I will beat you)." In a fit of rage, Mr Khan slapped the individual as he walked out of the room to look for the bottle.

Mr Khan later posted a clarification video alongside the man, who claimed to be the singer's student. They explained that the requested bottle contained holy water from a religious cleric who recited verses over it. "The bottle contained 'holy water' and I forgot where I kept it. He is my teacher, my father," the man said. Mr Khan also claimed that he apologised to the man later.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the nephew of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - a world-renowned Qawwali singer. Mr Khan has also sung several popular songs in Hindi cinema.