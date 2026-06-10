Massive Mosquito Swarm Forces Tourists In Russia To Hide In Cars: "Like A Horror Movie"

A horrifying video has gone viral showing tourists scrambling for cover as mosquitoes swarmed a popular outdoor spot in Russia, the New York Post reported. The footage captures thousands of mosquitoes blanketing the area, so thick they're visible in the air and on surfaces. According to the report, the tourists had travelled to Lake Shchuchye in the Buryatia region to enjoy the scenery. But what was meant to be a relaxing trip turned into chaos within minutes. The tourists ran to their cars to escape these bugs and took cover. They didn't get a chance to visit the lake.

Sharing a video on social media, one user wrote that swarms of these insects are preventing people from getting out of their cars. Another user said that "this year there are a lot of mosquitoes everywhere, but I've never seen anything like this before."

Watch the video here:

"Terrible - like locusts," another user said. Meanwhile, a third told the travellers to "fix the antenna."

One user wrote that the video appeared like "something from a horror movie", and expressed concern over reports that "Russia's Astrakhan is battling huge mosquito swarms, with locals saying the insects are flying into people's mouths and noses".

As per the entomologists, such an extreme level of mosquito activity is expected to persist until next week.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Russia, as millions of mosquitoes descended upon the Kamchatka Peninsula alongside the Bering Sea in 2021.

Google's Debug initiative

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has requested approval to release up to 32 million mosquitoes in California and Florida. Might sound bizarre, but the initiative is aimed at eliminating disease-carrying mosquitoes. The request is part of the tech giant's Debug programme.