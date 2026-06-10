Security Guard Wins Rs 78 Crore UAE Lottery, Shares Prize Money With Friends, Plans To Buy Thar

Tayab Khan, a security guard in the UAE, has landed a life-changing win of Dh30 million (around Rs 78 crore) in The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw, Khaleej Times reported. The winner, who has been working long shifts at his security job, bought a ticket on a whim and ended up taking home the top prize. The 26-year-old from Nepal said he didn't even watch the draw, and the news came as a complete shock as he had to check the results multiple times before believing it. He learned about the win through an email.

"I had received similar emails before for small prizes, so I didn't think much of it," said Tayab as quoted. "But when I opened the email and saw Dh30 million, my hands were shaking, my legs were shaking. It felt like a dream."

According to the report, the money was shared among five close friends who regularly pooled money to buy lottery entries together. "The jackpot amount will be split equally, with each friend receiving Dh6 million."

Dh6 million is around 15 crore in Indian currency.

"There are five of us in total. We pooled our money and bought tickets regularly," he said. "Each week, one person would take turns selecting the numbers."

He spoke to his uncle after winning the lottery. Khan said, "He's the reason I came here in the first place. When I told him how much we had won, he was completely speechless, and tears rolled down his face."

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He wants to buy Thar

With the winnings, he plans to quit his job and focus on entrepreneurship and investment. He also wants to build a house for his family and fulfil some personal wishes, and at the top of his shopping list is a Mahindra Thar, the SUV he's wanted for years but couldn't afford on his guard's salary.

"My first goal was always to buy a good house for my family. Now I can build a proper house in a good location with everything a family needs," he said.

"I have worked as an employee for four years. Now I want to move to the next level. I want to explore entrepreneurship and investment."

"I have been eyeing a Mahindra Thar Jeep and a Rolex watch."

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The rest of the money will go toward clearing debts, supporting relatives back home, and securing his children's future. He's also considering starting a small business rather than returning to security work.

Lottery wins like this are rare, but the guard's story has resonated with many expats in the UAE chasing a better life, proof that a single ticket can flip everything overnight.