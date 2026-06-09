Bengaluru Couple Gives Inside Tour Of Their Rs 60,000 Rent Society, Internet Says "Worth The Money"

A Bengaluru couple has gone viral after showing the amenities they get in the housing society after paying Rs 60,000 monthly rent. Radhika and Ekansh, who are software professionals, posted an Instagram walkthrough of the housing society where they live, giving a peek at the lifestyle that comes with it.

The couple pointed out landscaped lawns, trees, cycling lane, saying the layout makes the complex feel airy and calm. For families, the open grounds are a plus, where children have space to play, and residents can host gatherings during festivals. They also said that the society has a dedicated dog park, clinic, salon, grocery shops, and more.

"Earlier, we used to live in a 2BHK flat, in a standalone apartment. So moving here was a tough decision, financially. But after living here for a few years, we cannot go back. The place provides us with so much peace from the hustling city outside," they wrote on Instagram.

"Living here does burn a hole in our pockets, but we have now consciously decided to 'invest' in our quality of life in the PRESENT. Also, the excess cost of living here, instead of a relatively simpler place elsewhere is around 2.5 lacs a year, which we think is totally worth it, for the significant improvement in our day to day quality of life."

Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The video has drawn thousands of views and mixed reactions online. Many viewers agreed the rent looks justified given the space and facilities. However, some argued that Rs 60,000 rent is quite steep even for Bengaluru's standards.

"This is not society! This is a small city!" a third user wrote," one user said in the comment section.

"Then it's worth the money. The amount spent on fuel alone is saved a lot for these facilities," another user stated.

"And this is India where such basics are luxury while these are just part of life in almost all developed countries, even in the South Asian countries," a third user wrote.