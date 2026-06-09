Boss Gives Employee Extra Day Off After 10-Day Leave To "Settle In", Internet Reacts

A workplace moment has gone viral on social media after an employee shared how their manager allegedly offered an extra day off to ease back into work following a 10-day break. The screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between the boss and the employee was shared by a user on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace forum, titled, "Went on a 10-day vacation, informed I'm back tomorrow, got told by the big boss to take one more day to settle in." The employee had just returned from leave when their boss suggested taking one more day to adjust before jumping back into the workload. The gesture wasn't required by policy, but the manager offered it anyway.

"Hi, I'm back in Bangalore now and will be resuming work from tomorrow. Just wanted to keep you informed," the employee wrote.

In response, the boss said, "Sounds good, take tomorrow off as well and get yourself settled. You can pick things up from Wednesday."

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See the post here:

For the employee, the offer made a big difference. They said it reduced the stress of returning cold and made them feel genuinely valued rather than just another name on the roster.

"I was on a 10-day vacation and informed the founder that I would be returning to work the next day. Instead of confirming my return, he told me to take an additional day off to relax and ease back in before starting again," the caption of the post read.

"As someone who moved from a stirn (sic) corporate background, this made me feel great and valued!"

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Social media reaction

The story has struck a chord online, with users noting that such small acts of flexibility can do more for morale than grand gestures. "Work hard. Return the value. Keep the chain moving in a loop," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I've faced so much toxicity that the message from your boss seems sarcastic to me. I need help," another user shared their perspective.

"Ensure he keeps getting good people like you. Our generous office policies get tweaked not over us but that one bad baboon," a third user stated.