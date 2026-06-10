Earning Rs 2 Crore A Year: Indian Techie In US Reveals His Simple Spending Habits

An Indian-origin professional earning more than Rs 2.3 crore a year in the United States recently offered a candid look at his spending habits. During a street interview with content creator Piyush Moonga, the techie revealed that he has over 12 years of experience in the wireless industry. Sharing the conversation on Instagram, Moonga wrote, "We met a legendary techie making big moves in New York, USA. He makes an amazing salary, primarily due to his vast work experience backed by continuous learning."

The techie noted that he has been a product manager with a wireless company for over six years and earns between $200,000 and $300,000 annually. The content creator said it's roughly around $250,000.

When asked how he spends his six-figure salary, he shared, "I enjoy it with my kids. [I] invest in stocks, properties, and stuff." He added, "But mostly, I enjoy visiting good places around the US."

He also opened up about his educational background, stating that he completed both his bachelor's and master's degrees in New York.

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Watch the video here:

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The video has amassed over 52,600 views and continues to gain traction on the platform. In the comment section, one user simply wrote, "Just wow."

This is not the first time an expat has shared their financial habits. Many often reveal that a massive chunk of their income goes toward rent and daily living costs, followed by investments and retirement accounts to build long-term security.

At the end of the video, when asked to give his two cents to those wanting to pursue a similar career path, the techie replied, "Just do what you love."