No Diwali Holiday In California As Court Strikes Down Governor Gavin's Order

A court in California, the United States, has reportedly struck down parts of the landmark legislation that officially recognised Diwali as a state holiday, less than a year after the order came into force. The ruling focused on the wording of the law describing Diwali's religious significance, rather than the practical purpose of the holiday, according to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF).

California recognised the Hindu festival as a state holiday in October 2025, becoming the third state in the United States to do so after Pennsylvania and Connecticut. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra, making it into a law.

The law did not make Diwali a mandatory paid holiday for everyone. It allowed eligible state employees to use paid leave and gave public schools and community colleges the option to close in observance of the festival.

Taking to X, HAF said the move was a setback to the state's efforts to recognise the cultural and religious diversity of its residents.

It added that it is monitoring the lawsuit and "will continue supporting Hindu Americans in California as we work to protect the ability of our community to celebrate the holidays that matter."

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by millions of Indians across the globe. California boasts the highest population of Indian Americans in the United States.