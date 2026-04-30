Delhi E-Rickshaw Rides To Get Costlier, Minimum Fare To Be Hiked To Rs 20

Passengers travelling by e-rickshaws in Delhi will soon have to pay higher fares. The federation of electric vehicles in the national capital has decided to increase the minimum fare to Rs 20, citing rising inflation and no change in prices for a long time.

Anuj Sharma, the chairman of the federation, said that while e-rickshaws have been operating in Delhi since 2010, their fares have remained unchanged, even as auto-rickshaw and taxi fares have been hiked twice during the same period.

He said that they have decided to increase the fares from next month.

The announcement was made following a joint meeting of e-rickshaw drivers, dealers, and manufacturers with Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday.

आज तालकटोरा स्टेडियम, दिल्ली में आयोजित ई-रिक्शा मैन्युफैक्चरर, सप्लायर एवं डेवलपर्स मीटिंग में शामिल हुआ।



इस महत्वपूर्ण बैठक में ई-रिक्शा सेक्टर के विकास, नवाचार और भविष्य की संभावनाओं पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई, जो शहरी परिवहन को और अधिक सशक्त एवं पर्यावरण के अनुकूल बनाने की दिशा… pic.twitter.com/I0xfhmVfGg — Pankaj Kumar Singh (@drpankajbjp) April 29, 2026

Currently, over 2 lakh e-rickshaws are officially registered in Delhi, while about 1.5 lakh unregistered e-rickshaws run in the city, providing last-mile connectivity in many areas.

At most places, e-rickshaw drivers charged Rs 10 for the first two kilometres and Rs 5 thereafter for subsequent kilometres.

Meanwhile, the Delhi transport department withdrew its 2022 circular that permitted companies to register multiple electric carts and electric rickshaws in their names.

"By preventing the concentration of ownership in the hands of a few companies or firms, the government aims to promote self-employment and reduce exploitation of economically weaker sections," Pankaj Singh said.

He said key advantages of the decision include greater economic opportunities for owner-drivers, reduced risk of monopolistic control over the e-rickshaw sector, and enhanced support for self-reliant employment models.

"By putting the vehicle back in the hands of the individual driver, we are strengthening self-employment and protecting the backbone of Delhi's last-mile connectivity," he said.

He said the revised decision ensures that e-rickshaw registration benefits are distributed more widely among Delhi's residents.