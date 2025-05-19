E-Rickshaw Charging Sparks Fire In Delhi, 6 Hospitalised

At least six people, including two children, were hospitalised with asphyxiation symptoms following a fire that broke out in the ground floor of their building, where an e-rickshaw was being charged, in the national capital's Shahdara area, Delhi police said on Monday.

One person, identified as Sunny, 30, sustained burns in the blaze.

As per police, the incident took place when the family was sleeping in the room adjacent to where the e-rickshaw was being charged.

All the six of the family have been referred to the GTB Hospital for further treatment.

As per the initial reports, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, said Delhi police.

Further details are awaited.

