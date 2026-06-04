Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Unveiled As India's First E85-Compatible Car

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled the country's first flex fuel car, WagonR, ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. The tallboy hatchback in this avatar is capable of operating on E85 fuel (petrol with an 85 per cent ethanol blend). The move marks a significant step in India's journey to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner fuel alternatives. The event was conducted in the presence of the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

In contrast to traditional petrol-fueled vehicles, ethanol blends can contribute to a decrease in tailpipe emissions and a reduction in crude oil usage. The Indo-Japanese automobile giant claims that the initiative aligns with the central government's objective of increasing ethanol usage in the automotive industry while aiding in India's energy security aims.

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The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel features multiple hardware and software upgrades compared to a standard petrol model, enabling it to run on higher ethanol blends. It gets enhanced fuel delivery components, ethanol-compatible materials, and a revised engine calibration system. Additionally, the powertrain management system intelligently adjusts fuel injection and combustion parameters in real time based on the ethanol concentration, ensuring optimal performance, efficiency, and durability.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, as the brand's first flex fuel model, seems like a welcome move considering the fact that it is one of the most popular models in the Indian market. Furthermore, the price range of the hatchback makes it an ideal choice for a wide variety of consumers in India.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Reaction

Speaking at the launch event, Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said, "India imports a large quantity of crude oil every year, and biofuels like ethanol are an important pathway towards reducing this dependence while strengthening our rural economy. Flex-Fuel Vehicles can create a strong and sustainable demand for ethanol, benefiting our farmers, industry, and the environment together."

"I appreciate Maruti Suzuki for taking this leadership step by introducing India's first flex-fuel car and supporting the Government's vision of clean and self-reliant mobility. I am confident that this initiative will encourage other car manufacturers to launch their flex-fuel models and the oil industry to enhance ethanol distribution infrastructure," he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's Reaction

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, remarked, "India's ethanol journey is unstoppable. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have transformed our farmers from `annadatas' to 'urjadatas', while strengthening India's energy security."

"Flex-fuel vehicles are a win- win for the nation- reducing crude oil import dependence, saving valuable foreign exchange, lowering emissions, and creating new opportunities for rural prosperity. I congratulate Maruti Suzuki on taking this important step towards a cleaner, greener and more self-reliant energy future," he added.