2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India At Rs 19.72 Lakh; Check Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched the updated Toyota Innova Crysta in India with prices starting from Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest version of the popular MPV brings subtle design changes, new convenience features, and refreshed interior elements while retaining its trusted diesel powertrain. The Toyota Innova Crysta has been one of the most successful MPVs in the country for over two decades, and this update aims to keep the model fresh for buyers looking for a practical yet premium family mover.

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Design

The updated Toyota Innova Crysta now comes with a redesigned front grille that looks bolder and more sophisticated than before. Toyota has also revised the front and rear bumper garnishes to give the MPV a more muscular and premium road presence.

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While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, these cosmetic updates help the Toyota Innova Crysta look more modern. The refreshed styling is aimed at customers who want a premium appearance without losing the practicality that the Toyota Innova Crysta is known for.

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Cabin And Features

Inside, the Toyota Innova Crysta gets several updates to improve the cabin experience. The MPV now features dual-tone leather seat upholstery along with new Grace Copper trim accents and wood-pattern inserts on the dashboard and door panels.

Toyota has also added new convenience features such as a wireless smartphone charger and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) on select variants. The updated switchgear and AC control detailing further enhance the premium feel of the cabin. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, 7 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, VSC, and Hill Start Assist Control.

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2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Engine

Powering the Toyota Innova Crysta is the familiar 2.4-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque.

Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15 kmpl. The diesel motor is known for its smooth performance, strong low-end torque, and comfortable highway cruising ability, making the Toyota Innova Crysta a preferred choice for both private and commercial buyers.

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price And Variants