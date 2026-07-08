Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Days Before 6th Birthday, Girl Crushed By School Van In Bengaluru

The incident has left the family devastated. Tanisha was due to celebrate her sixth birthday next Friday.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Days Before 6th Birthday, Girl Crushed By School Van In Bengaluru
The victim has been identified as Tanisha, daughter of Kishore and Madhu.
  • A five-year-old girl died after being run over by a school van near Bengaluru
  • The victim, Tanisha, was with her mother waiting to pick up her sister from school
  • Tanisha was struck by the van after coming in front of it and died instantly
What are the legal consequences for the school van driver?
Bengaluru:

A five-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly run over by a school van near Dasanapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Tanisha, daughter of Kishore and Madhu.

According to preliminary information, Tanisha had accompanied her mother to pick up her seven-year-old sister, Kanika, from school. While they were waiting outside the school, Tanisha reportedly came in front of a moving school van, which allegedly ran over her. She died on the spot.

The incident has left the family devastated. Tanisha was due to celebrate her sixth birthday next Friday.

Personnel from the Chikkabanavara Traffic Police visited the spot and carried out an inspection. The body has been shifted to the Nelamangala Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.
 

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
School Van Accident, Bengaluru Road Accident, Child Death
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com