Days Before 6th Birthday, Girl Crushed By School Van In Bengaluru

A five-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly run over by a school van near Dasanapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Tanisha, daughter of Kishore and Madhu.

According to preliminary information, Tanisha had accompanied her mother to pick up her seven-year-old sister, Kanika, from school. While they were waiting outside the school, Tanisha reportedly came in front of a moving school van, which allegedly ran over her. She died on the spot.

The incident has left the family devastated. Tanisha was due to celebrate her sixth birthday next Friday.

Personnel from the Chikkabanavara Traffic Police visited the spot and carried out an inspection. The body has been shifted to the Nelamangala Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

