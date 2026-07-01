4-Year-Old Haryana Boy Who Fell Into 220-Feet Deep Borewell Brought Out Dead

A four-year-old boy, who fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell in Haryana's Ambala district, was declared dead after he was pulled out following a 21-hour rescue operation early Wednesday.

Nirvair Singh was taken out from the borewell at around 3.40 am after the multi-agency operation that began on Tuesday morning. He was immediately shifted in an ambulance to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

A doctor at the hospital said the child was brought dead when he was taken to the emergency ward.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am on Tuesday in Dhaneora village of Ambala district. Nirvair had accompanied his father, Manjit, to the fields to deliver food to his grandfather, Karnail Singh.

According to the family, Karnail had gone to work in the fields early in the morning, while Manjit later arrived with food. Nirvair insisted on accompanying his father, who agreed to take him along.

After reaching the field, Manjit began working while Karnail Singh started eating. Nirvair, who had been sitting near his grandfather, soon wandered off to play. He noticed an open borewell and began throwing soil into it. The wet soil around the borewell is believed to have given way as he leaned over to look inside, causing him to slip and fall.

Manjit said they heard a loud sound and immediately rushed to the borewell, calling out to the child. The family and nearby villagers initially tried to rescue him on their own but alerted the authorities at around 7.30 am when their efforts failed.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar and other administrative officials soon reached the spot, following which rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF and the Army launched an extensive operation.

Tomar said the borewell, approximately nine inches in diameter, was about 220 feet deep. He said the administration acted immediately after receiving information about the incident and mobilised emergency response teams.

Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij also visited the site on Tuesday evening to review the rescue operation and met the child's family.

The deputy commissioner had said on Tuesday that the police had been directed to initiate action as per rules against those responsible for leaving the borewell open.

Appealing to farmers, Tomar urged them not to leave borewells uncovered, saying the tragedy could have been prevented had the borewell been properly sealed.

Last month, a four-year-old boy in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district was rescued after falling into a newly dug borewell near his house. He was trapped at a depth of around 20 to 30 feet and was pulled out safely following a nearly nine-hour rescue operation involving multiple agencies and local volunteers.

In 2006, a five-year-old boy, Prince, was rescued after a massive 48-hour operation when he fell into a borewell in a village in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, an incident that had gripped the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)