2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Rescue On

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an open borewell while playing in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday evening, and a rescue operation is underway, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil. The child, identified as Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the area with his family three days ago from Rajasthan's Pali.

The family was grazing sheep in the area, which is 10 km from Badnagar and around 75 km from Ujjain city.

On receiving information, Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar reached the spot with a team.

Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell shaft through a pipe, the official said, adding that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot with the necessary equipment for rescue.

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