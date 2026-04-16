2 Children Die, 3 Hospitalised After Inhaling Pesticide Fumes In Ujjain

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, two young girls lost their lives and three other children were hospitalsied after inhaling toxic fumes from pesticides applied to wheat stored inside a house, officials said.

The incident took place in the Triveni Hills area on Indore Road, plunging an entire family into shock and grief.

The children had arrived at their matenral home for the summer holidays. Pooja, the daughter of brick kiln operator Lalchand Prajapati, had come from Shajapur with her five-year-old daughter Jenisha and one-and-a-half-month-old infant Trisha. Her sister Reena was also visiting with her three-and-a-half-month-old son Rehan and four-year-old daughter Annu (Anika). Their brother Nitesh's three-year-old daughter Yeshu was also present in the house.

On Monday night, all the children and their mothers slept in a closed rear room of the house, where nearly four quintals of wheat had been stored. The wheat had been treated with chemical pesticides. With no ventilation in the room, toxic fumes accumulated overnight, turning the space into a death trap.

The tragedy came to light on Tuesday morning around 9 am, when the children began showing signs of severe distress. The youngest, one-and-a-half-month-old Trisha, was found foaming at the mouth. Soon after, all the children were rushed to a private hospital.

Despite efforts, Trisha died later that evening. On Wednesday morning, four-year-old Anika also succumbed to the poisoning.

Five-year-old Jenisha, who remains in critical condition, has been referred to a hospital in Indore, while infant Rehan and three-year-old Yeshu are undergoing treatment in Ujjain under close medical supervision.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the pesticide used to preserve wheat released toxic gases, which accummulated in the the sealed room and suffocation-like conditions. Doctors said such exposure can be particularly fatal for young children.

Dr. Jitendra Sharma said, "Pesticides used for stored grains emit toxic fumes. In a closed, poorly ventilated space, this can create a life-threatening situation, especially for children, leading to symptoms similar to asphyxiation."

The grieving grandmother, Kalabai, said the family had been storing wheat in the same manner for years and never imagined such a tragedy. "We always did this... we never thought it could take our children away," she said, blaming herself for the tragedy.

Police from Nanakheda station have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. A forensic team has been called in, and the exact cause will be confirmed after post-mortem reports.

Experts have warned against the use of chemical pesticides in enclosed spaces, especially in households with children, and have recommend safer, natural alternatives such as neem for grain preservation.

As the family struggles to come to terms with the loss, the incident serves as a grim reminder of how a common household practice can turn fatal within hours.

