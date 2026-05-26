Man, 33, Hid In Madhya Pradesh Forest For A Month After Killing Father: Cops

A 33-year-old man hiding in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district for a month after allegedly shooting his father dead over a property dispute has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Chandan Barole, allegedly shot his father Jagan Barole (58) dead in broad daylight in a rural area of the Barwani district on April 20, Barwani police station in-charge Baljeet Singh Bisen told reporters.

Bisen said Chandan hid in the forest and released a video on social media threatening to kill anyone attending the second wedding of his sister-in-law.

He said that on Monday, police received information that Chandan was hiding in a temple in the forest of Amlali village, after which he was surrounded by the police.

Chandan tried to escape by jumping from the temple roof, but his legs were injured due to the height of the jump, Bisen said, adding that the arrested accused has been admitted to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police team that arrested the accused.

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