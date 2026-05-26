5 Workers Killed As Soil Caves In During Well Excavation In Madhya Pradesh

Five labourers were killed after soil caved in on them while they were digging a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Biharpurwa village of Ajaygarh block around 12 pm, an official said.

Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu said that the labourers were working at the site of a public irrigation well, being constructed under the MNREGA scheme, when the soil collapsed on them.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Rampal Yadav, Chunnu Yadav, and Chunvad Pal.

The bodies were extricated from the soil and sent for post-mortem, an official said.

On receiving information about the incident, District Collector Usha Parmar arrived at the scene and reviewed the rescue operation.

The collector also met the victims' families and assured them of possible assistance from the administration, the official said.

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