Mahindra To Launch New SUV In India On Independence Day: What Could It Be?

Mahindra & Mahindra has established a tradition of launching new products in the Indian market on August 15. In 2026, the company plans to continue this tradition with the introduction of a new model. Currently, the automaker is testing several new models in India, making it difficult to pinpoint a specific model that might be launched. The lineup of models being tested includes both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), as well as refreshed versions of existing SUVs.

Recently, several models have been spotted undergoing testing, including the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift, the Vision S (which was previously shown as a concept), and the BE 07 electric SUV. Among these, the Scorpio N facelift appears to be the most likely candidate for launch, as the SUV was initially launched in 2022 and has only seen minor updates since then, making it due for a mid-life refresh.

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In its facelift avatar, the Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to get changes in design. These changes will be seen in the form of a new front fascia supported by a redesigned grille, bumper, and headlamps. Chances are the design of the wheels will also be updated with tweaks to the rear end of the SUV.

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In the cabin, the updated Scorpio-N will likely feature revisions such as a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and more. ADAS features are now available only in the higher trim levels of the Scorpio-N, but the update may expand these features to more budget-friendly variants as well.

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The engine choices will remain the same: a 2.2L turbocharged diesel and a 2.0L turbocharged petrol. Both options will continue to provide choices of manual and automatic transmissions. Four-wheel drive (FWD) will be offered on certain trims.

While Mahindra Vision S still seems to be a distance away in terms of launch, the Indian manufacturer might unveil the BE 07 electric SUV. However, the details can only be confirmed as we move closer to the launch and the automaker moves ahead with its plan to start releasing teasers.