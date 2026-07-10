Mahindra SUVs Get Costlier By Up To 2.7 Per cent In Latest Price Hike

Mahindra has increased prices across most of its SUV range by up to 2.7 percent, citing commodity cost escalations. The latest revision follows an earlier 2.5 percent hike in April 2026, making this the second cumulative price increase for the company this year.

What Has Changed

The price revision applies to nearly the entire Mahindra SUV portfolio. Among the combustion-powered models, only the Scorpio N has been left untouched. The rest of the ICE line-up has become costlier, with prices revised upward across multiple variants.

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The Bolero has received the sharpest base price increase in the range, with prices going up by Rs 49,000. The Thar 3-door, Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, Bolero Neo and Scorpio Classic have also seen revisions, while the XUV 7XO has become more expensive as well.

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New Price Range

Here is a quick look at the updated ex-showroom price ranges after the July 10 hike:

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero: Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh.

Mahindra Thar (3-door): Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Rs 12.52 lakh to Rs 23.53 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Rs 13.37 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25.79 lakh.

Mahindra has also revised prices for some of its electric models. The XEV 9S is the only EV in the line-up to see a hike, and it now starts at Rs 20.65 lakh, up from Rs 19.95 lakh. That makes it the biggest price increase across the Mahindra portfolio, with the starting price rising by Rs 70,000.

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EVs Largely Unchanged

Most of Mahindra's electric models have been left unchanged for now. The XUV 3XO EV retains its earlier pricing, as do the BE 6 and XEV 9e. This suggests that the company has chosen to apply the price correction selectively rather than across the full EV range.

Wider Market Trend

Mahindra's move comes at a time when several automakers are adjusting prices across their portfolios. Tata Motors, BYD, Maruti Suzuki, and other manufacturers have also announced price hikes recently, reflecting the broader impact of rising input costs in the automotive sector.