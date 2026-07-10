This Brand Is Designing Car For Dogs: Are You Willing To Buy It For Your Furry Friend?

Peugeot has shown a concept that looks at car travel from a dog's point of view, turning a family SUV idea into something more pet-focused. Called the Peugeot E-5008 Dog Edition, the concept is aimed at owners who travel regularly with their dogs and want the cabin to feel more practical for them.

Designed For Pets

Stellantis said the concept was "designed through the eyes" of a dog, which shaped several of the choices inside the vehicle. The cabin uses a colour scheme inspired by canine vision, combining "soothing shades of blue with more stimulating touches of yellow." The idea is to make the environment easier and more comfortable for dogs while still keeping it clean and familiar for owners.

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The interior also uses soft, non-slip materials to help improve comfort during travel. That may sound like a small detail, but it matters for pets that move around often when the vehicle is in motion.

Practical Features

One of the more useful additions is a modular mattress. It can be fitted on the rear seats or placed in the cargo area, where it works as both a protector and a hair collector. Once the journey ends, it can be turned into a dog bed.

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There is also a window headrest for dogs that like to rest their heads while looking outside. Peugeot has shaped it as a soft yellow cushion that sits on the window glass and gives the pet a more comfortable position during the drive.

The concept goes further with integrated bowls, bags, a connected harness and even a dog toy. A V2L-powered pet dryer is also included and can be stored under the load floor, which shows how far the design brief was taken.

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Car That Thinks About The Dog

The Peugeot E-5008 Dog Edition also includes a navigation feature that suggests charging stations near parks or walking areas. Another function, called Dog Retriever, can emit a sound to call a lost dog back, recognise it when it returns, and help it get back into the car.

There is also a Dog Guardian Mode, which allows the vehicle to maintain a comfortable temperature during short stops while enabling remote monitoring.