St Stephen's Student Rams Car Into Workers On Dwarka Expressway, Kills 3

Three labourers were killed, while one was seriously injured after a speeding car went out of control and rammed the workers near Shri Ram Chowk along the Dwarka Expressway early Thursday.

The accident took place around 2:15 am, when a 20-year-old student of Delhi University's St Stephen's College lost control of his vehicle and crashed it straight into the workers who were installing iron railings along the roadside.

The impact was so severe that three workers died on the spot.

Those who died have been identified as Bijendra, Ram Kumar, and Pappu Singh, all residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Another worker, 45-year-old Satish Chand, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the driver has been identified as Vedan Khanna, a resident of Gurugram and a second-year Delhi University student. Khanna was also injured in the accident and was referred to Fortis Hospital after receiving primary treatment.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the crash and ensured that the injured were taken to the hospital. Authorities have also collected the driver's blood sample to determine whether he had consumed alcohol.

Eyewitnesses claimed that despite the work being conducted on a busy, high-speed expressway, no robust safety measures were put in place, and that neither reflective warning signs nor proper barricading were installed at the site.

Further investigation is on. Police are examining several aspects of the case, including the car's speed at the time of the accident, the driver's condition, and the circumstances that led to the vehicle colliding with the workers.

With Inputs from Manoj Vashishta