Gurugram Woman Jumps To Death, Family Alleges Harassment By Husband

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of a residential society building in Gurugram's Sohna, police said on Friday.

The woman's family has accused her husband of harassment and physical assault.

According to police, the woman was identified as Deepa, a resident of Delhi's Shalimar village. She had married Jitendra, alias Jatin, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi, in March 2018. They have an 8-year-old child.

Her family claimed that disputes between the couple arose shortly after the marriage. Later, the couple moved to Gurugram and began living in a flat at the MVN Society in Sohna.

Deepa's father alleged that his daughter's husband had been continuously harassing her for the past six months.

He further claimed that Jitendra would frequently invite friends over for a drink and would mock Deepa in front of them while intoxicated.

The woman's father further claimed that Deepa was beaten and mistreated, which drove her to take her own life.

After getting information, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the woman to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"Following the complaint, a case has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the investigation", said a senior police officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)