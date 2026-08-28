44-Year-Old Gurugram Woman Dies By Suicide After Argument With Husband: Cops

A 44-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her flat in Gurugram, hours after she had an argument with her husband, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Kirti Mai Mishra, was found hanging in a room of the flat in CHD Avenue Society in Sector 71 on Thursday morning, they said.

According to the police, the woman worked at a real estate company, while her husband, Yuvraj, is an employee of an aviation company.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had an argument on Wednesday night, following which Mishra went into another room, police said.

When she did not come out for a long time on Thursday morning, her husband broke the glass door of the room and looked inside, where he found her hanging, they said.

The man then informed the police, following which a team from the Badshahpur police station reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. "We kept the body in the mortuary and informed the family of the victim. A probe is underway," Badshahpur SHO Rajesh Kumar said.

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