NEET Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Found Hanging In Kota Rented Flat

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented apartment in Kota, police said on Wednesday.

Khooshbu Patel, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time, was found hanging at her apartment in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area after her younger sister, also a coaching student in Kota, returned from classes on Tuesday night.

Police said no suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained. However, Khooshbu was reportedly distressed after scoring around 450 marks in her previous NEET-UG attempt.

According to police, her sister Khushi Patel, who is preparing for the JEE examination, returned to the flat around 9 pm after classes in Jawahar Nagar and found the door locked from inside. After knocking repeatedly without response, she sought help from friends, security guards and neighbours. A locksmith was called and the door was opened, following which Khooshbu was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said Khooshbu had been preparing for her second NEET attempt and was reportedly under stress over her previous score.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar confirmed that no suicide note was recovered. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Khooshbu's grandfather, Deshraj Patel.

Following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation is underway.

The ceiling fan in the rented apartment was not fitted with an anti-hanging device, which is mandatory for hostel rooms under the Kota hostel association's guidelines, officials said.

This is the eighth reported case of death by suicide involving a coaching student in Kota since January this year.

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