Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Father Takes Away Phone In Rajasthan

A Class 11 student in Kota committed suicide after his father stopped him from playing games on his mobile phone and took the device away.

The 16-year-old student, identified as Mayank Nagar, consumed a poisonous substance at his home in the Hanuman Nagar area under Dadabari police station on Sunday night. Family members rushed him to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment on Monday morning.

Following the death of his only son, Mayank's father, Chauthmal Nagar, who is a heart patient, also suffered a deterioration in his health.

According to the family, Mayank frequently spent time on his mobile phone. His father said the family was at home on Sunday when he found Mayank playing a game.

He asked him to stop, but Mayank did not listen. The father then took the phone away. A short while later, Mayank consumed poison. Chauthmal said he had never imagined that taking the mobile phone away would result in such a tragic outcome.

Mayank's uncle, Sant Ram, said the teenager's condition suddenly worsened and he collapsed. When family members asked him what had happened, he reportedly told them he had consumed poison.

After Mayank's death, the family initially refused a post-mortem examination. Police officials persuaded them to allow the procedure, which was conducted at the mortuary of New Medical College Hospital on Monday morning. The body was later handed over to the family.

Family members said Chauthmal works as a painter and suffers from a heart condition. His health deteriorated after learning of his son's death. They said Mayank was their only son and his mother was inconsolable.

Baldev Ram, SHO of Dadabari Police Station, said the family was initially reluctant to consent to the post-mortem but agreed after persuasion.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation based on the family's complaint. The incident has left the family and local community deeply shocked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)