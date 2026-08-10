Sheikh Hasina Extradition Comes Up During Indian Envoy's Meet With Bangladesh PM

Several key issues were discussed during a meeting in Dhaka today between Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The meeting was "positive," government sources said. The Bangladesh PMO suggests that Sheikh Hasina's extradition was among the issues that came up during the talks.

Trivedi conveyed to Rahman the intent to work together with Bangladesh in a "positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach, it added.

Trivedi, who is now on his way to Delhi to brief the Prime Minister's Office and the foreign ministry on the meeting, stressed good relations between the two countries.

"We had a good discussion. We have issues, and so does Bangladesh. But there is only one people's issue: good relations. There is no issue on which we cannot sit down and find a solution," the high commissioner said.

Trivedi also called Rahman a "man of the public" who is humble and down-to-earth.

"I was very pleased to meet him. It did not feel like I was meeting him for the first time. He is a very good person, very humble, and on the ground. We had a very good discussion. We are looking forward," Trivedi said.

According to the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the return of Osman Hadi's murder suspect were among the key issues that came up during the discussions.

"Bangladesh hopes that India will expedite the process of extraditing Sheikh Hasina," said a press release issued by the Bangladesh PM's Press Wing after the meeting.

Trivedi further said that New Delhi has already extended an invitation to Rahman to visit India.

On India and Bangladesh's shared history, he said, "We don't share border. We share dreams. I think in the coming days, everything will be fine, and the issues will have to be sorted out on both sides."

Trivedi also met Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed in Dhaka.