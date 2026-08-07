'Private Event, Don't Endorse It': India On Sheikh Hasina's Address In Delhi

The government of India played no role and did not endorse the press conference held by former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, when she announced she would return to her country by the end of this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters today.

Hasina, in the press conference held in Delhi, had alleged the situation in Bangladesh had worsened over the last two years with people continuing to live in an atmosphere of fear, insecurity and economic distress despite the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) coming to power following what she called a "rigged election".

"I have already stated the government's position on the issue before the press conference happened... I am reiterating it here, the government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity. And the government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh," Jaiswal told reporters today.

"... I want to reiterate this once again that the government of India had no role in this press conference. This press conference was organised by a private media entity. Along with this, I also want to tell you that the government does not support whatever words were spoken from that forum, and especially those words that were said about the government there," he said.

To a question about a comment by Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, alleging Bangladesh is becoming another Pakistan and that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has a free run in his country, Jaiswal said India "constantly keeps a watch on whatever activities happen in the region and neighbourhood."

"And at the same time, we examine everything from the perspective of our national security, and we take whatever appropriate steps are needed for us," he added.

Hasina broke down several times during her Wednesday address. Recalling the events of the last two years, she said she has seen her "beloved Bangladesh suffer" and alleged some organised groups exploited the July-August 2024 student protests to serve a political agenda.

"Even after a rigged election brought the BNP to power, the situation did not change. Bangladesh remains in the grip of fear, terror, depression, economic hardship and deep insecurity," Hasina had said.

"For the last two years, I watched my beloved Bangladesh suffer... This is not the Bangladesh we built; this is not the Bangladesh for which three million people sacrificed their lives in 1971. Let me begin with the truth about July and August 2024. It was not a peaceful student movement. From the beginning, my government tried to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue, legal process, and patience. But behind the language of reform, organised groups were working to turn students' demands into violent political instruments."

Hasina added she wanted to return to her country to revive its path of progress. "The date of my return will be announced later. But I will return to my people," she said, adding the ban on her party, the Bangladesh Awami League, be lifted, false cases against her and her party leaders be dropped and freedom of speech be restored in Bangladesh.

Following her address, Bangladesh's foreign ministry in a statement said it was "outraged" that the "absconding convicted" Hasina was allowed to engage in live interaction with the media in Delhi.

The ministry said it had conveyed its concerns to the government of India in advance about the "likely ramifications" of the event for bilateral relations. The statement said Bangladesh desires to maintain a "constructive, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relationship with India based on sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and national dignity".