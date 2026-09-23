Did Rajpal Yadav Skip VIP Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja? Internet Debates

As with every year, Bollywood stars flocked to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings as the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi continues. The latest actor to be spotted was Rajpal Yadav, who was praised online for skipping the VIP queue and standing with the devotees as he waited his turn. However, there seems to be two sides to the debate about the VIP line.

A video of him is now going viral, showing him standing among the devotees. He was even seen clicking pictures with fans.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "This is a real hero."

However, there seemed to be some confusion about the VIP line. One person commented, "That is the line for VIP darshan."

One X post read, "Today he visited Lalbaugcha Raja, and the paps immediately started selling the story that he had skipped the VIP line and stood in the normal public queue. But the truth came out soon enough. He ended up getting charan darshan, the VIP treatment, and even posed for selfies with devotees and volunteers. Public line for the cameras, VIP darshan for himself."

Another person added, "I was there when he arrived but the timing was wrong. The time he arrived was exactly when Deva Bhau arrived at Lalbaug, and thus Kala Chauki denied the pass. Later, perhaps the mandal people arranged the VIP pass for charan darshan, but the story is not entirely wrong."

One person wrote, "Chhota Pandit stood in the normal line just long enough for the shutter to click, then activated the VIP cheat code. Classic."

About Rajpal Yadav's Case

Rajpal Yadav has been embroiled in legal trouble over a cheque-bounce case linked to a debt of around Rs 9 crore. He has been dealing with financial and legal matters for years now.

On His Financial Case Being Discussed Widely

Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-crore debt case blew up when it hit the media. Addressing the matter, Rajpal Yadav spoke about how, for years, he has been working continuously. He mentioned performing at least 4-5 thousand plays and portraying 4-5 thousand characters.

Rajpal Yadav said, "I've given money to about 150 people, borrowed from 150 as well. In life, when you attempt something big, you may face losses of Rs 10-20 crore, and debts of Rs 10, 20, 30 crore pile up. But you also repay them through your earnings."

He continued, "If cheques are in circulation, it means agreements were made. That itself is proof of honesty - whether for guarantee or security. Money doesn't belong to one kitchen alone; the kitchens of 140 crore people in this country depend on circulating money."

How The Controversy Began

Back in 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of around Rs 5 crore from a Delhi based company to make his first film as a director, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie was a comedy, but it did not perform well at the box office. As a result, the film failed to earn enough money to cover the costs, due to which Rajpal faced difficulty in paying back the loan.

The unpaid amount continued to grow over the years because of interest and other charges. What started as a loan of around Rs 5 crore reportedly increased to nearly Rs 9 crore. This financial dispute led to the cheque bounce case against the actor.

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