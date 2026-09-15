Rajpal Yadav Gets Temporary Relief From Supreme Court In Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received temporary relief from the Supreme Court in seven cheque bounce cases linked to Murli Projects Private Limited.

The Supreme Court has granted Rajpal Yadav two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore. The court made it clear that this would be his final opportunity to comply with the direction.

As part of the conditions, the actor will also have to surrender his passport.

The Delhi High Court had earlier convicted Rajpal Yadav and sentenced him to three months in prison in each of the seven cases.

He and his wife, Radha Yadav, challenged the Delhi High Court's order before the Supreme Court. Hearing their plea, the top court has issued a notice in the matter while granting Rajpal Yadav a two-week window to deposit the Rs 2 crore demand draft.

The Controversy

Back in 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of around Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based company to make his first film as a director, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie was a comedy, but it did not perform well at the box office.

As a result, the film failed to earn enough money to cover the costs, due to which Rajpal Yadav faced difficulty in paying back the loan.

The unpaid amount continued to grow over the years because of interest and other charges. What started as a loan of around Rs 5 crore reportedly increased to nearly Rs 9 crore. This financial dispute led to the cheque bounce case against the actor.

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