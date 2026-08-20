"No One Can Buy Me": Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence On Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav is embroiled in legal trouble over a cheque bounce case linked to a debt of around Rs 9 crore, but the actor says the issue will not define his life or career. Rajpal spoke about his long journey in Indian cinema and theatre and said that a difficult phase should not erase everything an artist has achieved.

The actor also spoke about the love he continues to receive from people, saying he “gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport.”

Rajpal added that he cannot be bought with money, no matter how large the amount is. For him, acting has been a part of his life since childhood and his connection with art is more important than wealth or temporary problems.

Speaking with ANI, Rajpal Yadav said, “I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to say that when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire bio data?”

“Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, he gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor of this world. No one can buy me for 5 Crore, 10 Crore, 100 Crore, 250 Crore because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this.”

He further said that theatre and films have been a major part of his life and he has always treated acting with respect. He wants to show his complete journey through his work and give people a clear picture of what he has done in Indian cinema and theatre from 2000 to 2026.

He also shared that he has never felt lost or given up on his dreams. For him, acting is much more than a job. He has a deep love for the Indian film industry and theatre and feels closely connected to both.

How The Controversy Began

Back in 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of around Rs 5 crore from a Delhi based company to make his first film as a director, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie was a comedy, but it did not perform well at the box office. As a result, the film failed to earn enough money to cover the costs, due to which Rajpal faced difficulty in paying back the loan.

The unpaid amount continued to grow over the years because of interest and other charges. What started as a loan of around Rs 5 crore reportedly increased to nearly Rs 9 crore. This financial dispute led to the cheque bounce case against the actor.