'He Never Calls Me': Brahmanandam's Elder Brother Opens Up About Their Relationship

Veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam's elder brother Sri Vadan has spoken about their strained communication and made an emotional request to the actor.

Speaking to AVM, Sri Vadan said that four of their siblings have died. He is now the only one living in their hometown and said he often feels alone.

"We were siblings. Four have passed away, and only two of us remain. I am the only one left here in our hometown, all alone. He visited the town recently but left without even exchanging a word of greeting. I keep hoping that my younger brother might call someday and ask, 'Annayya (Brother), how are you?' But he never calls me," Sri Vadan said.

Sri Vadan did not blame Brahmanandam for the distance between them. He said he understands that the actor has a busy schedule and has to travel for film shoots.

"He is a big actor. He might be busy with film shootings, but he can surely spare one or two minutes to call me," Sri Vadan said.

"When great people speak to the ones close to them, it makes them happy," he was quoted as saying.

The interview has now caught the attention of social media users.

Brahmanandam has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades and has appeared in over 1,000 films.

He holds a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits by a living actor. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to Indian cinema.