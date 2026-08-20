<i>Traitors 2</i>: Rhea Chakraborty Calls Herself The "Most Trolled Person In The Country"

Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about her personal life crisis and shared that she is the most trolled person in the country.

In the fifth episode of The Traitors Season 2, when Shweta Tiwari asked Rhea to state the reason she was not a traitor, Rhea replied, “I don't want to be the traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a traitor. Do you understand?

“It is coming from my personal life journey. So I don't want to come on a show and willingly murder here. This will be very bad for me. People will make dirty memes out of it.”

Rhea continued, “I am the most trolled person in the country. You all know what that means? I am not a traitor; all of you are making a big mistake. This is a distraction from the one who is a traitor. One thing about me is that I don't go with the herd, and I am not easily influenced. But my personality is such that I can influence people.”

Ultimately Rhea, who was actually playing as an innocent, did not get voted out in the episode, as Parul Gulati got evicted. The traitors who are still left are Kullu, Krystle D'souza, and Shahneel Gill.

Previously, when the show host, Karan Johar, asked Rhea whether she wanted to be innocent or a traitor, she replied, “I want to be innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain; iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki mai innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine (I have got the clean chit this year itself. People have realized that I am innocent. I have been under the doubt for a long time, and I don't like that feeling. I have been there for years.)"

Rhea's life took an unfortunate turn in 2020 after the death of her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Both Rhea and his brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant's death. Last year, the CBI's closure report in the case brought relief to the actress, who was cleared of all charges.



