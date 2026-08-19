Rubina Dilaik Reveals She Broke Down After First Stunt On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>: "Remember Crying On The Phone"

Rubina Dilaik has taken on a new challenge with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 nearly two years after welcoming her twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. The actress opened up about the difficulties of returning to the stunt-based show after childbirth. She recalled a particularly challenging moment in her journey that left her wondering if she had made a mistake by signing up for the show.

In an interview with Etimes, Rubina said, "The first stunt, after which I had to be taken to an ambulance, was the moment I wondered if I had made a mistake. I felt maybe I should have given myself another four or five years to rebuild my strength. Getting back to your earlier physical form within two years of giving birth is not easy."

She added, "I wouldn't call myself an athlete, but I have always been physically active and strong enough to take on a stunt-based show like this. However, motherhood changes everything. I remember crying while speaking to Abhinav on the phone and telling him that perhaps I had made the wrong decision."

Rubina shared that she worried about how her daughters were doing in her absence. Even while focusing on the show, she remained concerned about whether her husband was managing everything well and whether the children were comfortable.

"I also felt that since Abhinav and my family were making so many sacrifices to allow me to pursue this opportunity, I had a greater responsibility to give my best. If I performed the stunts half-heartedly or didn't work sincerely, I would feel that I had let down the effort and time my family had invested in me," the actress said.

Rubina claimed that her daughters remained on her mind during every stunt she performed. "I wanted them to watch the show someday and feel, ‘If Mom can do this, so can we.' I wanted them to see the courage and determination behind it. I don't expect my daughters to follow my exact path. But as parents, we all want our children to have confidence in themselves and understand their own potential," she added.

Before her current 2026 run, Rubina Dilaik came as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. She was praised by host Rohit Shetty for her analytical approach to tasks and made it deep into the competition as a finalist.

Rubina married her fellow television actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018. The couple welcomed twin daughters named Jeeva and Edhaa in 2023.

