<i>Nayyi Navelli</i>: Aditya Dhar Teases Wife Yami Gautam About '<i>Daayan</i>' Role. Actor Replies

Director Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam are one of the rock-solid couples in the industry. On Wednesday, after Yami announced her new film Nayyi Navelli, the couple engaged in a funny banter on social media.

Sharing the film's announcement post, Aditya Dhar wrote on Instagram, "So this is what I married into!"

"Hahaha.... writer saahab...aap filmon mein try kyun nahin karte. Intezar kijiye 16 October ka," Yami replied.

On Instagram, the actor announced the film.

She posted the synopsis: "Nayyi Navelli: A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven...until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem! The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!! Can this family survive her? #NayyiNavelli releasing at your nearest cinemas soon #ItStartsHere Production Company: Colour Yellow, Producers: Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Director: Balaji Mohan, Writers: Himanshu Sharma, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Key Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar."

The film will stream on the streaming giant Amazon Prime.

A few days ago, In an interview with Filmfare, Yami shared that while her debut was successful, it was seen as "unconventional" as she "hadn't been launched as the typical heroine." She said this affected the kind of work she was offered. After years of struggling to find the right opportunity, she had almost given up on acting when Uri: The Surgical Strike came her way in 2019.

“Just before Uri and Bala, I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether. I thought I'd return to Himachal. We have farmland there. I imagined beginning a completely different life. My parents were incredibly supportive. They simply said, 'Come home.' And strangely, the moment I stopped clinging to the industry out of fear, everything changed. Uri happened. Bala happened. Life changed almost overnight," the actress said.

About Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Films

This year, Yami Gautam received the Best Actress National Award for her film Article 370. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar scripted history for making Dhurandhar the biggest Indian franchise with Rs 3,000 crore.

On the personal front, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam married on July 4, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. On May 10, 2025, the power couple were blessed with their first child, son Vedavaid.