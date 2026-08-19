Anjali Arora As Sita In <i>Shri Ramayan Katha</i> Sparks Major Backlash: "FIR Should Be Filed"

Anjali Arora has been cast in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha to play Sita, and it has led to a massive debate on social media ahead of the film's release. The actress, who became popular after the viral Kacha Badam video, plays the lead role in this new film based on the Ramayana.

The makers recently released the trailer, but it did not get the response they may have expected. Several social media users trolled Arora and questioned the makers' decision to cast her for such an iconic role.

The trailer shows important parts of the epic story, including the wedding of Ram and Sita, their life during exile, Sita's abduction and the beginning of the Ram Setu preparations. It also shows the strong bond between Ram and Sita.

Besides the cast, viewers have also criticised Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha's visual effects, with many finding it weak and poorly crafted.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I'm sorry, but wrong casting for Seeta Mata character.”

Another shared, “Respect for Adipurush.”

“Ghor Kaliyug,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “It's a shame in the name of VFX.”

Another mentioned, “Story is set in Treta Yuga, but the background music is from the Dwapar Yuga. It looks like the movie is based on time travel.”

One more added, “Hindus are so tolerable. On what grounds this TikToker is playing the Maa Sita role. FIR should be filed against everyone involved in this movie.”

The film arrives at a time when Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are also preparing to bring their version of the Ramayana to the big screen on Diwali.

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, features Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa. The movie is scheduled to release on September 25.