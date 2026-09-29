'This Is Not A Role, It's A Responsibility': Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In <i>Ramayana</i>

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana. In a behind-the-scenes video from the film, the actor was seen reflecting on the responsibility attached to the project. The sneak peek also offered a glimpse into Ranbir's physical transformation for the role and the makers' vision for the mythological epic.

Ranbir said, “Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama (forgiving nature) - his ability to forgive. Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur role exciting hai. Ye ek zimmedaari hai (This is not a role. It's not as if I was offered a film and the role is exciting. It's a responsibility)."

He added, "Everything comes down to the belief and simplicity of the individual playing Lord Rama. Every day I reminded myself that my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith that people place in this story.”

The video also showed Arun Govil weighing in on Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram and explaining why he felt the actor was suited for the role. “The way I had always imagined lord Ram would walk, sit, speak, or carry himself, Ranbir has some of those qualities. Normally, you don't expect a superstar to come and touch your feet, but he always does it," he said. Arun Govil is playing the role of Lord Rama's father, King Dashrath, in Ramayana.

In the same video, Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the challenge of casting Lord Rama. “In India, we believe that even if we imbibe just 1 per cent of what Shri Ram was, that will make us a great human being. So just imagine, the kind of human he must have been. And that's why the casting of Shri Ram is next to impossible. We can only attempt. When Namit discussed Ranbir's name, I too thought that he checked all the boxes," he said.

Ramayana also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The mythological epic is planned as a two-part film. The first instalment is set to arrive in theatres on Diwali this year, followed by the second part hitting theatres on Diwali 2027.

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