<i>The Vvaan</i>: How Tamannaah Bhatia Shot <i>Chhathi Maiya's</i> Dramatic Water Scene With Sidharth Malhotra

The director of photography of The Vvaan: Force of The Forrest, Manu Anand, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the film's Chhathi Maiya song.

The video offers a glimpse into how the elaborate sequence was filmed and the vision behind some of its key moments.

The BTS video captures the grandeur of the set and shows how the song was shot from beginning to end. It also gives viewers a closer look at the effort that went into creating the various scenes, with the camera capturing the scale and detail of the sequence.

One of the key moments featured in the video is the scene towards the end of the song where Tamannaah Bhatia falls into the water, hitting her head on a stone. Sidharth Malhotra's character then comes to her rescue. The BTS footage gives a glimpse of the making of the dramatic scene.

The video also captures several Chhath rituals featured in the song.

When Tamannaah Revealed Why She Got Emotional Shooting The Song

During the film's trailer launch, Tamannaah said the Chhathi Maiya song has been getting attention on social media.

She said, "This film is very special to all of us. There are so many folk stories in our country, and bringing them to the big screen takes a lot of courage, clarity and vision."

The actor, born and raised in Mumbai, said she had seen large crowds celebrating Chhath Puja at Juhu beach but knew little about the traditions associated with the festival.

"I grew up in Mumbai. Chhath Puja is a major festival, and I have always seen a large crowd at Juhu beach. I did not know much about the festival. But when I shot this sequence, I learnt that it involves a very difficult fast, with people going without water for 36 hours and praying to the Goddess," she said.

Tamannaah also spoke about what she found particularly beautiful about the festival and Bihari culture.

"These days, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation. This is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture. Everyone pays their respects to the rising Sun, but here, the setting Sun is given equal importance and respect," she said.

Recalling the experience of shooting the sequence, Tamannaah said she became emotional while performing the scene.

"When I was shooting the scene, I started welling up and I don't know why. As artists, we are vessels, and I feel there is something beyond us that makes us feel certain things," she said.

About The Film

Vvaan also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. The cast includes Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms. It released in theatres on September 25.

ALSO READ: 'Got A Lot Of Love': Tamannaah Bhatia On Fans' Response To Chhathi Maiya Song From Vvaan