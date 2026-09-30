<i>The Vvaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 50 Crore In India

Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah's The Vvaan, based on the Vaan Devi temple in Bihar, retains its hold on the weekdays as the mass pockets continue to boost its business. After five days, the film minted Rs 44.85 crore in India, while the gross stood at Rs 53.45 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Vvaan collected a net of ₹6 crore across 7,162 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹53.45 crore and total India net collections to ₹44.85 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹4.50 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹57.95 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

After the first Monday crucial test, Taran Adarsh mentioned the film maintained its 'rock-steady' business.

"#TheVvaan stays rock-steady on the crucial make-or-break Monday, with the mass pockets continuing to drive its business... The decline on Monday is 34.61% [vis-à-vis Friday], indicating a good hold.

"The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] should give the business another push and help it post a strong Week 1 total before the biggie #DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday," he wrote.

The fantasy thriller is directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions associated with the production.

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