Alia Bhatt's Birthday Post For Ranbir Kapoor Has A Baby Raha Pic And Romantic Moments

Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on Monday, September 28, and Alia Bhatt made sure to make his birthday a little more special with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Alia shared a collection of pictures with Ranbir, capturing some of their most personal moments together. She began the post with a romantic photo of the two, where Ranbir can be seen sitting on Alia's lap as they look at each other.

The actor also included glimpses from their holidays and family moments. One of the pictures showed Ranbir holding their daughter Raha as a baby, while another featured the couple posing for a selfie.

Alia kept her birthday message simple. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "HBD cutie."

Sonam Kapoor was among those who dropped a birthday wish in the comments. She wrote, "Happy birthday Ranbir!"

Ranbir Celebrates With Paps

The Ramayana star stepped out of his new Mumbai home, Krishna Raj, to greet fans and paparazzi who had gathered outside to wish him on his birthday.

Ranbir appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he waved at the crowd and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and love. Dressed casually in a grey co-ord set, white sneakers and black sunglasses, the actor kept things relaxed as he posed for the cameras.

The birthday celebrations continued outside the residence, where Ranbir cut three giant cakes for the occasion.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Greet Fans

Another video is now making the rounds in which Ranbir and Alia Bhatt can be seen waving at their fans from the balcony of their bungalow.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt moved into their new home in Mumbai in November 2025. The six-storey Pali Hill bungalow is reportedly valued at Rs 250 crore.

What's Next For Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic saga, Ramayana: Part 1, where he plays the role of lord Rama. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 6.

He will next be seen in Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

ALSO READ | Inside Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Rs 250 Crore 'Krishna Raj' Bungalow In Mumbai