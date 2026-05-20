Called "Good For Nothing" By Teachers, Bihar Student Kills Self In Bengaluru

Chunnu Kumar, a 23-year-old student from Bihar, moved to Bengaluru in March to prepare for banking examinations. He enrolled at the Manipal Academy, which offers coaching for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) professionals. On Monday, he was found hanging in his hostel room. Chunnu's family has now levelled allegations of mental harassment and public humiliation against the faculty.

Chunnu was repeatedly targeted after failing in a few subjects, his classmates and friends informed the family. According to the police complaint, Chunnu was insulted publicly in classrooms, called "good for nothing," burdened with excessive project work, and mentally tortured on multiple occasions by the faculty.

He had reportedly spoken to several friends about the severe emotional distress he was facing due to the alleged treatment from the academy authorities.

His roommate, Ankit Sharma, reportedly told the family that Chunnu often slipped into depression because of the constant humiliation and pressure. Ankit allegedly tried to console Chunnu several times and encouraged him to stay strong.

He Left Exam Midway, Died By Suicide

According to a first information report (FIR) registered by the family, Chunnu appeared for an exam along with his friend Nikhil Tiwari on May 18. He reportedly left the examination centre midway around 12:30 pm and returned to his hostel room.

Later in the evening, when roommate Ankit returned to the room between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm, he allegedly found the door locked from inside. After repeated calls went unanswered, he looked through the balcony window and allegedly found Chunnu Kumar hanging inside the room.

Allegations Against Mahipal Academy

The FIR raises suspicion over the conduct of the academy staff after Chunnu was found hanging. The complainant, Chunnu's father Munna Kumar, alleged that the management failed to immediately inform the police and instead removed the body from the room themselves before authorities arrived.

The victim's friends also alleged that pressure and threats were being exerted by the institution's management to prevent students from filing complaints or speaking openly about the incident.

Police Investigation So Far

The Karnataka State Police have registered an FIR on the charges of abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, threats, humiliation, verbal abuse and mental harassment against the academy officials.

The complaint names Head of Department Chandrashekhar Kannahia, teacher Sunithaasri Jagatap, Head of Program Venkatesh KV, and other members of the academy management as accused in the case.

The academy has not issued any statement on the incident.