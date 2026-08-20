He will definitely become a doctor in the next life, a 19-year-old Maharashtra student, who was preparing for medical college entrance examination, promised his parents before allegedly dying by suicide.

The student was found dead at his home in Khandala, located in the Vaijapur taluka of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

He has been identified as Suraj Subhash Shinde.

Preliminary indications suggest that he killed himself due to immense stress regarding his studies and future.

According to reports, Suraj was studying for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), one of the country's most competitive exams,

in an upstairs room of his house, just as he usually did.

Before allegedly killing himself, he left behind an emotional two-line note.

"Sorry, Mom and Dad... I will definitely become a doctor for you in the next life. Please take care of yourselves and stay happy," the note read.

The NEET Controversy

The NEET exam was scrapped in May following allegations that the question paper was leaked in advance.

The failure of the hugely competitive exam sparked outrage and fuelled youth protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The Cockroach Janta Party called off the protests after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

The seven-member Radhakrishnan Committee was set up by the Ministry of Education in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak to make recommendations on reforms in the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA.

The government had also set up a high powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nilekani for structural reforms in competitive examinations.

The Supreme Court said the NTA, which is responsible for conducting NEET-UG, should be equipped with all necessary infrastructure, manpower and other technological capabilities.

The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(With inputs from Mohsin Sheikh)

