'Come Take Our Bodies': Navy Sailor's Text To Mother After Killing Family, Suicide

An Indian Navy sailor who was found dead along with his wife and two children at their Mumbai home had texted his mother after allegedly murdering his family members, sources close to the investigators have told NDTV.

The sailor, 30-year-old Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra, was found hanging in his residential quarters in the Navy Nagar area of South Mumbai on Saturday. His 28-year-old wife Oma, their three-year-old son Yash, and the two-month-old infant were found dead on the bed. Preliminary findings suggest that he first poisoned them and then died by suicide.

Before the suspected murder-suicide, Mehra, originally from Rajasthan, sent a WhatsApp message to his mother around 11 PM on August 14.

"Come and take our dead bodies," the message read, as per sources.

When his mother read the message the next morning, she panicked and tried calling his mobile.

His father, Shambhulal Mehra, then alerted the navy control room when he didn't answer his repeated phone calls. They then rushed to the flat and found their bodies.

Mobile Data Erased

Before the sensational crime, Mehra had formatted his and his wife's mobile phones, leaving investigators even more confused.

The police are now taking cyber experts' help to recover the deleted data.

The investigation has also revealed that he had been facing severe family and financial stress and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Initial investigations indicate that Mehra and Oma, who were married for four years, frequently argued.

According to sources, his father visited Mumbai just days before the incident and wanted to take him and his family back home, but he refused. The two then had a heated argument over the phone a few days later, sources said.

Report To Identify Substance Awaited

Investigators are now trying to ascertain the exact substance or poison Mehra had purportedly administered to his family before ending his life.

They are currently awaiting the final medical and forensic reports.

His acquaintances, colleagues, and neighbours will also be summoned to record their statements to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the incident.

The tragic incident came to light after the sailor's father, Shambhulal Mehra, alerted the Navy Control Room after his son didn't answer his repeated phone calls.

The Indian Navy on Sunday termed the incident "unfortunate" and said it was extending all possible assistance.