Navy Sailor, Family Found Dead At Mumbai Home, Cops Suspect Murder-Suicide

An Indian Navy sailor was found dead along with his wife and two young children at their Mumbai home, with preliminary findings suggesting he died by suicide.

The victims include the sailor, his wife and their children aged two months and three years. The bodies were recovered from their apartment in the high-security cantonment area Navy Nagar.

Preliminary findings suggest that the sailor died by suicide after hanging himself, while the deaths of his wife and the two children are suspected to have been caused by poisoning. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

The incident came to light on Saturday, following which local police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging, while poisoning appeared to be the cause of death of his wife and children. He added that the post-mortem examination was underway and further investigation was in progress.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said, "In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence on August 15, 2026. Investigation is in progress by the police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same."

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)

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