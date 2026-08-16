Israeli Diplomat Distributes Tricolours At A Railway Station In Mumbai, Wins Praise Online

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15. On this day, an Israeli diplomat marked India's Independence Day in a special way by distributing Indian Tricolours to commuters at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Deputy Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Avishag Hefer, was seen handing out the Indian flags at the iconic railway station as part of India's 80th Independence Day celebration.

The video was posted on the official X profile dedicated to Israel in Mumbai. The post said that as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Deputy Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Avishag Hefer, distributed the Indian Tricolour at the historic CSMT station and conveyed heartfelt wishes on India's 80th Independence Day.

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The post added that the celebration was about freedom, friendship, and the spirit of India.

In the video, Hefer is seen wearing a white shirt and black skirt while holding several Indian flags. She goes around the station and offers the flags to commuters with a smile.

People are seen accepting the flags with smiles on their faces. A child also salutes after receiving the flag.

Social Media Reactions

The video prompted several reactions on social media.

One user commented, "The friendship between India and Israel will always remain strong."

Another user noted, "Israel is our closest ally."