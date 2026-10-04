'A New Tomorrow': Devendra Fadnavis Launches Dharavi Anthem

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated a 22,500-square-foot Experience Centre showcasing the proposed redevelopment of Dharavi, giving residents a first-hand look at planned homes, commercial spaces, transport links and public infrastructure.

The centre, inaugurated on Gandhi Jayanti, features life-size models of the proposed 350-square-foot rehabilitation homes and 500-square-foot renewal apartments, along with a 3D walkthrough of the planned township, according to people involved in the project.

Fadnavis also unveiled an anthem dedicated to Dharavi and released a coffee-table book celebrating the neighbourhood, one of Asia's largest slums and home to more than one million people.

Adani Navbharat Developers in a post on X shared a glimpse of Dharavi's envisioned future.

"Ek naya kal. Nayi umeedein. Nayi roshni. Dharavi ke bachchon ki nazar se dekhiye, unke kal ki tasveer," the group posted on X.

The Adani Group is redeveloping Dharavi, with a plan to transform the 600-acre neighbourhood into an integrated urban district while retaining its close link between homes and livelihoods.

The project envisages new rehabilitation housing, upgraded commercial spaces, schools, healthcare facilities, transport infrastructure, parks and open spaces, as well as the rejuvenation of the Mithi River and development of a 3.3-km public riverfront.

The Experience Centre uses digital displays and interactive exhibits to showcase the redevelopment plan, including residential and commercial areas, roads, public transport, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, parks and other community infrastructure, the people said.

Visitors can walk through furnished and unfurnished versions of the proposed 350-square-foot and 500-square-foot apartments to understand their layouts and potential use.

The redevelopment plan seeks to retain Dharavi's close connection between homes and livelihoods while upgrading housing and civic infrastructure, according to the project authorities.

A proposed Multimodal Transport Hub is intended to integrate different modes of transport and improve connectivity for residents and other Mumbaikars.

The centre also showcases plans for the rejuvenation of the Mithi River, around 40,000 trees across Dharavi and a 3.3-kilometre public riverfront, alongside parks and other open spaces.

Digital and assisted services at the centre will provide residents with information on surveys, eligibility, documentation and rehabilitation-related processes.

Interactive displays also trace Dharavi's history and highlight its businesses and entrepreneurial activity, which the project seeks to integrate into the neighbourhood's future development.

The centre is intended to allow residents to understand the proposed changes to housing, livelihoods and public amenities before the redevelopment progresses, they added.

