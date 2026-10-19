"No One Will Be Spared": Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis On Assassination Attempt On Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, saying Mumbai Police have taken the firing with the utmost seriousness and have already identified specific individuals based on clues gathered during the investigation.

Fadnavis said no gang or individual involved in the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff would be spared, asserting that Mumbai Police would track down those responsible regardless of where they were hiding.

"Regardless of the gang or the individual involved, no one will be spared. If anyone attempts to operate through such threats, the Mumbai Police knows exactly how to set them straight," the Chief Minister said.

He said the suspects would be arrested soon and that authorities would also track down the masterminds operating from outside Maharashtra or abroad.

"This is a very serious and condemnable matter. The Mumbai Police have taken it with the utmost seriousness. They have obtained certain clues, based on which they are currently working, and specific individuals have already been identified. These people will be arrested very soon," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference.



On efforts to take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody, Fadnavis said a request had already been sent and the legal process was underway.

He added, "We have already sent the request and action is currently underway. That is why I said, no matter where their masterminds might be hiding, the due legal process must be followed. The Mumbai Police has demonstrated in the past that no matter where such perpetrators may be hiding in the world, the Mumbai Police will track them down."

Fadnavis said the investigation would not end with the arrest of those directly involved. Authorities would also pursue the masterminds who, he said, remain in hiding and issue instructions from afar. He added that those operating from within Maharashtra have already been arrested.

The Chief Minister said, "Furthermore, we will track down their masterminds who remain in hiding and issue orders from afar. It is important to note that none of these individuals operate from within Maharashtra; those who do operate from within the state have already been arrested."

The Chief Minister further said the perpetrators were operating from outside Maharashtra or even outside India. He said the state would coordinate with authorities in other states to track them down, while the Central Government's assistance would be sought in cases involving people operating from abroad.

"These perpetrators are operating from outside Maharashtra, or even from outside the country. By coordinating with the states from which they operate, and with the assistance of the Central Government regarding those operating from abroad, we will track them down and take strict action against them," Fadnavis added.

The firing took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to police, unidentified individuals opened fire at Tiger as he was leaving a football club in his car at around 7:00 pm.

A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Two people, including Tiger's driver, were injured in the firing, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night to check on his well-being and assure him of the state government's support.

Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

Fadnavis also said all aspects of the firing incident involving Shroff would be analysed to determine whether any changes to the security of actors were necessary.

Expressing confidence in the Mumbai Police, he described it as a highly professional force and said it would take all necessary steps following the incident.

"Everything related to this incident will be analysed. Whatever is necessary will be done. I believe the Mumbai Police is regarded as a highly professional force. They will take all the necessary steps following an incident like this," he said.

Fadnavis also hit out at the opposition over its criticism, accusing it of misusing the police during its tenure and asserting that both the public and Bollywood continue to have faith in the Mumbai Police.

He added, "The opposition parties should look inward at their own conduct. These are the same people under whose tenure the government itself used the police to carry out murders. Perhaps they have forgotten the murder of Mansukh Hiren. Perhaps they have forgotten how they profited from transfers and postings, or how their own ministers ended up in jail. Under their watch, even the country's most prominent industrialist was not safe because their police were planting bombs right outside his home. So, regardless of what they might say, I am certain that the public has faith in the Mumbai Police. Even Bollywood trusts the Mumbai Police."