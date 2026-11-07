Devendra Fadnavis To Spend Diwali With Drought-Affected Farmers In Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he will celebrate Diwali with farmers in Lohari Savanga village in Nagpur's Narkhed taluka to "boost their morale" amid drought in the state.

"Maharashtra is experiencing severe drought this year, and farmers are facing a major crisis. Therefore, all ministers have collectively decided that this time, we will celebrate Diwali by visiting villages and spending time with farmers," he told reporters.

"We will interact with farmers, sit together with them, and, in a way, make an effort to boost their morale through this initiative," he added.

Fadnavis said there was no "immediate solution" to a crisis like drought, but asserted his government would provide all possible assistance to support farmers.

"At the same time, we want to ensure that their morale remains high and they feel the government stands with them. This is why we have taken this decision (celebrating Diwali with farmers)," the chief minister added.

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